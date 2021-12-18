Auto Honda Amaze crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in India

Over 2 lakh units of second generation Honda Amaze sold

In a proud moment for Japanese automaker Honda, the second-generation Amaze compact sedan has surpassed the two lakh sales milestone in India. To recall, it debuted here in 2018. Notably, the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities account for roughly 68% of sales, while 40% of these four-wheelers belong to first-time customers. Meanwhile, more than 20% of the buyers opted for CVT transmission.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Honda Amaze was first introduced in India in 2013 and has sold over 4.6 lakh units to date. It is available in three trim levels: E, S, and VX. The car offers good looks, excellent performance, and is an extremely popular model in its segment. At its price point, the vehicle rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai AURA, and Tata Tigor.

Exteriors The car has LED headlamps and alloy wheels

The Honda Amaze has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 15-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,470mm.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options are offered

The Honda Amaze runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 90hp/110Nm or a 1.5-liter diesel mill offered in two tunes: 99hp/200Nm and 80hp/180Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The sedan gets five seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Honda Amaze offers a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, a dual-tone dashboard, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information Honda Amaze: Pricing

In India, the Honda Amaze starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh for the base E (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 11.15 lakh for the range-topping VX CVT (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).