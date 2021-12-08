Auto Tata Safari SUV's automatic trims are now costlier in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 02:49 pm

Tata Safari's automatic variants are costlier by Rs. 7,000

Tata Motors has raised the prices of the Safari SUV's automatic variants in India. Following the latest price revision, the trims have become costlier by up to Rs. 7,000 and now start at Rs. 17.83 lakh. However, the prices of the manual models remain unchanged. The car has an eye-catching design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is fueled by a diesel engine. Here's more.

The Tata Safari has been up for grabs in India since February and had crossed the production milestone of 10,000 units earlier this year. By hiking the price of select trims, the company wants to boost its revenue. The SUV has been competitively priced in our market and takes on rivals such as the Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai ALCAZAR head-on.

Exteriors The car flaunts a chromed grille and shark-fin antenna

The Tata Safari has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, a silvered skid plate, and adjustable headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillights, and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm.

Information It runs on a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 167.62hp at 3,750rpm and a peak torque of 350Nm at 1,750-2,500rpm.

Interiors The SUV gets ventilated seats and six airbags

The Tata Safari gets a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, auto climate control, parking sensors, and key-less entry. It packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and traction control.

Information Tata Safari: Pricing

In India, the manual models of the Tata Safari start at Rs. 14.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 21.89 lakh. Meanwhile, the automatic variants fall in the price bracket of Rs. 17.83 lakh to Rs. 23.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

What works and what doesn't Tata Safari Our Rating Pros: Eye-catching looks Feature-loaded cabin Punchy performance Good braking and ride quality Cons: Limited off-roading capability The quality of interior materials could be better