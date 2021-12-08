Auto Royal Enfield 120th-Anniversary Edition 650cc models sold out in India

Royal Enfield 120th-Anniversary Edition 650cc models sold out in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 12:20 pm

Royal Enfield 650 twins special edition bikes sold out in two minutes

Royal Enfield has announced that the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 twins have been sold out in the Indian market. The special edition Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were launched last month and went on sale on December 6, with availability limited to 60 units of each model. All the 120 units of the limited edition bikes were sold within just two minutes.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 120th Anniversary Edition motorcycles have certainly been a hit across India. The two-wheelers getting sold out in two minutes suggests an impressive demand for the special edition models. They were announced at the EICMA 2021 in Italy to mark 120 years of the company. Other global markets will receive the vehicles in the coming weeks.

Design The motorbikes get completely blacked-out components

The Royal Enfield 650 twins 120th Anniversary Editions sit on a tubular steel frame and feature a black-chrome fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, hand-painted pinstripes, a side panel adornment, and an all-black engine, silencer, as well as exhaust. They also house a handcrafted die-cast brass tank badge that has a unique serial number. Meanwhile, the rounded headlights and mirrors remain the same.

Information A 47hp engine fuels the vehicles

The Royal Enfield 650 120th Anniversary Editions are powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin 4-stroke motor that produces 47hp of power at 7,150rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes ensure safety

For the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield 650 twins 120th Anniversary Editions are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by a 41mm fork on the front and twin coil-over shocks on the rear end.

Information What is their availability status?

Royal Enfield had produced 480 units of the special 120th Anniversary Edition bikes: 120 each for Europe, India, America, and South East Asia. The 120 units for India have been sold out, but the motorcycles will soon be available in the rest of the markets.