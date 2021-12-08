Auto Kia Carens MPV previewed in official sketches; design revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 12:30 am

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will unveil its Carens MPV on December 16. In the latest development, the brand has revealed design sketches of the car, revealing important details. The pictures suggest that the car will have a narrow Tiger Nose grille, designer alloy wheels, silvered roof rails, connected taillights, and a wrap-around dashboard. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Carens will be Kia's fourth model in India and shall be based on the "Opposite United" design language. The car will be manufactured here and shall be launched in early 2022. It will be priced competitively and shall take on rivals such as the Hyundai ALCAZAR, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra Marazzo, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

Exteriors The car will have LED DRLs and frameless doors

Kia Carens will have a muscular hood, a Tiger Nose grille, sleek headlights with LED DRLs, a chunky front bumper, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, frameless doors, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, a muscular bumper, and connected taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options might be offered

Kia Carens might run on a 113.4hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine; a 156.8hp, 2.0-liter petrol mill; or a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that generates 113.4hp of power. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The MPV will get a sunroof and Bose sound system

Kia Carens is expected to have a luxurious 6/7-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a Bose audio system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. Electronic stability control, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and parking sensors will ensure safety.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing and availability

Kia Motors will reveal details related to the availability and pricing of the Carens MPV in India when it will be launched. However, the four-wheeler is likely to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).