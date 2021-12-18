Auto Royal Enfield Interceptor Scrambler previewed in a spy shot

Royal Enfield Interceptor Scrambler previewed in a spy shot

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 18, 2021, 04:08 pm

Royal Enfield Interceptor Scrambler to debut in 2024

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is expected to launch the scrambler variant of its Interceptor 650 bike in India in 2024. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a shorter exhaust with a 2-in-1 header, spoked wheels, and round mirrors.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Scrambler has been found testing in India for the first time. It is supposed to be launched here in 2024 and will be positioned above the standard Interceptor 650. The two-wheeler is supposed to be good-looking and should deliver excellent performance. It will surely amass its fair share of fans on our shores.

Design The bike should have a halogen headlamp and flat seat

Royal Enfield Interceptor Scrambler is expected to sit on a tubular steel frame and have a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The bike should pack a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and ride on spoked wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight will be disclosed at the time of launch.

Information It will run on a 47hp, 648cc engine

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Scrambler is likely to be fueled by a BS6-compliant 648cc parallel twin, air/oil-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The standard model generates a maximum power of 47hp at 7,150rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 5,250rpm.

Safety It is likely to get dual-channel ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Interceptor Scrambler will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 41mm forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?

Pricing and availability details of the Royal Enfield Interceptor Scrambler in India are currently unavailable. However, it should carry some premium over the standard model, which falls in the price bracket of Rs. 2.81-3.03 lakh (ex-showroom).