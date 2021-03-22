Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the 2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles in India soon. Ahead of their debut, the company has started accepting bookings for the premium bikes. As for the highlights, the 650 twins will have an eye-catching look and shall come with a semi-digital instrument console. They will run on a BS6-compliant 648cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bikes shall offer Tripper Navigation

The 2021 Royal Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will feature a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, a lengthy chromed exhaust, and a sloping fuel tank. The bikes will house a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation. For lighting, the Interceptor 650 should offer a halogen headlight and an LED taillamp while the Continental GT 650 should have an all-LED setup.

Information They will run on a 47hp, 648cc engine

The 2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill should generate 47hp of power at 7,150rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 5,250rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles will be taken care of by 40mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650: Pricing and availability