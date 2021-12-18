Auto 2022 Kawasaki KLX450R debuts in India at Rs. 9 lakh

2022 Kawasaki KLX450R debuts in India at Rs. 9 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 18, 2021, 12:13 pm

Kawasaki launches 2022 KLX450R bike in India

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has finally launched the 2022 iteration of its KLX450R dirt bike in India. Its deliveries will start next year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an aggressive off-road biased design, flaunts certain cosmetic changes, and offers a tweaked suspension setup. Under the hood, it is powered by a 449cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Kawasaki KLX450R is a purpose-built off-road race bike and is expected to cater to a niche segment of buyers on our shores. The vehicle's good looks and off-road credentials will increase the competition in the ADV segment. It will be brought here as a completely built unit (CBU) and shall be delivered from January 2022.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and high-mounted exhaust

The 2022 Kawasaki KLX450R sits on a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a flat-type seat, a high-mounted exhaust, and a prominent beak. It has new decals and flaunts a Lime Green shade. The bike packs a triangular headlight, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on spoked wheels. It gets an 8-liter fuel tank and weighs 126kg.

Information It runs on a 449cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki KLX450R draws power from a 449cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is paired to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. However, the power figures have not been revealed.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kawasaki KLX450R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS for improved road handling. Suspension duties on the off-road race motorbike are taken care of by 48mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information 2022 Kawasaki KLX450R: Pricing

In India, the 2022 version of the Kawasaki KLX450R sports a price figure of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the dirt bike around Rs. 50,000 more expensive than its outgoing model.