2021 KTM RC 125 makes way to dealerships in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 04:31 pm

The new-generation KTM RC 125, which was launched in India this October, has started making its way to dealerships. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a refreshed design and gets an LCD instrument cluster as well as a full-LED arrangement for lighting. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new version of the KTM RC 125 was unveiled in August. It offers better looks, more features, and an improved engine. The two-wheeler's arrival in the market will surely raise the competition around the Rs. 2 lakh price mark. It takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha R15 V4, and the Yamaha YZF R15 V3.

Design The bike has split-style seats and a windshield

The 2021 KTM RC 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and has aerodynamic fairings, a muscular fuel tank, a raised transparent windscreen, split-style seats, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a side-mounted exhaust. The bike houses a full-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 9.5 liters of fuel, weighs 154.2kg, and flaunts sporty graphics.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 125cc engine

The 2021 KTM RC 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The motor generates a maximum power of 14.7hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 12Nm at 8,000rpm.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the new KTM RC 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information KTM RC 125: Pricing

In India, the 2021 KTM RC 125 is priced at Rs. 1,81,913 (ex-showroom Delhi). This makes it just Rs. 1,300 more expensive than the outgoing model. However, this is an introductory price and will be hiked in the future.