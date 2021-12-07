Auto Discounts worth Rs. 40,000 on Tata cars in India

Discounts worth Rs. 40,000 on Tata cars in India

Published on Dec 07, 2021

Tata cars available with discounts worth Rs. 40,000

In a bid to increase sales, Tata Motors has introduced a range of offers on some of its popular passenger models, including the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, and Safari in India. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, loyalty offers, and exchange bonuses. The offers may vary based on the variants and location. Here are more details.

As the year is coming to an end, Tata Motors is trying to boost its sales by announcing benefits on its vehicles. These deals seem to be attractive as the cars do not have a long waiting period, unlike some of the new launches. Here, we have listed some of the popular four-wheelers that can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh

Tata Tiago can be bought with offers worth Rs. 30,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The car has a chromed grille, swept-back halogen headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 84.48hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.67 lakh

Tata Tigor is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 10,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs. 15,000. It flaunts a chrome-surrounded grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, and projector headlights. The vehicle has a 5-seater cabin with two airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 84.48hp and a peak torque of 113Nm.

Car #3 Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 14.39 lakh

In India, the Tata Harrier attracts an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000. The car sports a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, projector headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Five seats, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch infotainment console are available inside. The SUV runs on a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 167.63hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.

Car #4 Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 14.99 lakh

Finally, Tata Safari is up for grabs with an exchange offer of Rs. 40,000. It has a chrome garnished grille, roof rails, projector headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are ventilated seats, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch infotainment panel. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 167.62hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.