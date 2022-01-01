Prior to launch in India, Toyota Hilux spotted at dealerships

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 01, 2022, 01:37 pm 2 min read

India-bound Toyota Hilux previewed in a spy shot

Japanese automaker Toyota will finally launch its Hilux pick-up truck in India this month. Its unofficial pre-bookings have already started here. In the latest development, the vehicle has started arriving at dealer stockyards, revealing key details about its design. The image indicates that it will have a double-cab body style, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and black-colored alloy wheels, among others.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Toyota Hilux is expected to get locally manufactured components so that its pricing becomes competitive. It can be booked by paying a token amount between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2 lakh. The pick-up truck's arrival in the market will raise the competition here. It will go against rivals such as the ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross, which were launched in India last year.

Exteriors The truck will have side-steppers and a hexagonal grille

Toyota Hilux will flaunt a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, swept-back LED headlamps, and a rugged bumper. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, chromed ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels. A large cargo bed and LED taillights will grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, it will have a wheelbase of 3,085mm and shall be 5,285mm long.

Information Two diesel engine options will be offered

The Toyota Hilux might be fueled by a 2.4-liter diesel engine that makes 148hp/400Nm or a 2.8-liter diesel motor that generates 201hp/500Nm. Transmission duties on the pick-up truck will be handled by a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The four-wheeler will get multiple airbags and leather upholstery

Toyota Hilux will have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, a push start/stop button, leather upholstery, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by ABS, EBD, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera. It might also pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota Hilux in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the pick-up truck is likely to bear a price tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).