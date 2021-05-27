Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition debuts with upgraded styling and cabin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 12:31 pm

Toyota unveils Highlander Bronze Edition crossover

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition crossover. It will go on sale in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle gets cosmetic updates both inside and out, along with several new features. It is fueled by a hybrid powertrain and is available with a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in two color options

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillights, puddle lamps bearing the Highlander logo, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch bronze-finished alloy wheels with a 5-spoke design. The car is up for grabs in two shades: Cement and Wind Chill Pearl.

Information

It is fueled by a 243hp, hybrid powertrain

Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition packs a 2.5-liter, DOHC, 4-cylinder engine linked to two electric motors. The combination delivers 243hp of maximum power. With a front-wheel-drive layout, the SUV gives a mileage of 15.3km/liter and it falls to 14.8km/liter in an all-wheel-drive form.

Interiors

The vehicle has a 1,500W power outlet, ambient interior lighting

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition has a spacious cabin, featuring a 10-way powered driver's seat, a 1,500W power outlet, ambient interior lighting, bronze-colored stitching, illuminated door sill plates, as well as floor and cargo mats with a bronze logo. It houses a large infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and a digital rear-view mirror are also available.

Information

Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is expected to carry a price-tag of around $44,000 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh). The SUV will be up for grabs in the country later this year.