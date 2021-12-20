Auto Toyota Hilux spied in India; to be launched in January

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 20, 2021, 10:57 am

Toyota Hilux spied during TVC shoot in India

Japanese automaker Toyota will launch its Hilux pick-up truck in India in January next year. In the latest development, an undisguised mule of the vehicle has been spied during a TVC shoot, revealing important design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a hexagonal grille, 18-inch wheels, side-steppers, sculpted LED taillamps and a large cargo bed, among other features.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

In India, the Toyota Hilux will be available solely in a double-cab avatar and should pack locally manufactured components so that its pricing becomes competitive. Its debut in the market will raise the competition to a great extent. The pick-up truck will go against rivals such as the ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross, which were launched earlier this year.

Exteriors The vehicle will have swept-back headlights and a muscular bumper

The India-bound Toyota Hilux will be based on the IMV-2 platform and flaunt a sculpted hood, a hexagonal chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bumper, a huge bash plate, and swept-back headlights with LED DRLs. It will be flanked by ORVMs, side-steppers, thick cladding, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A large cargo bed and LED taillamps will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Two diesel engine options will be offered

The Toyota Hilux will be fueled by a 2.4-liter diesel engine that makes 148hp/400Nm or a 2.8-liter diesel mill that generates 201hp/500Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The truck might get an 8.0-inch infotainment panel

The Toyota Hilux is expected to have a spacious cabin, featuring upholstery similar to the Fortuner, auto climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, parking sensors, and an electrically adjustable driver's seat. It might house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

Information Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota Hilux in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the pick-up truck is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 25-35 lakh (ex-showroom).