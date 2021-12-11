Auto BMW working on an i3 electric sedan in China

BMW working on an i3 electric sedan in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 11, 2021, 01:42 pm

BMW i3 sedan to enter production in 2022

German automaker BMW is working on an electric version of its 3 Series sedan in China. It will be known as i3 eDrive35L. The upcoming vehicle will have a stylish look and a spacious cabin the details of which are yet to be revealed. It will be fueled by a 340hp powertrain and hit a top speed of 200km/h. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

BMW i3 eDrive35L will enter production alongside the iX3 in Shenyang, China in the second half of next year. It will be based on the CLAR platform and shall pack a battery supplied by the Chinese brand CATL. The car will initially be limited to the Chinese market. However, if it proves to be a success there, it might also arrive on our shores.

Exteriors The car will flaunt a kidney grille and wrap-around taillights

The BMW i3 eDrive35L will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a kidney grille, a unique-looking bumper, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18- or 19-inch aerodynamically optimized wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear. The car might be around 4,872mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,966mm.

Information The four-wheeler will promise a top speed of 200km/h

BMW i3 eDrive35L will be fueled by a synchronous electric motor linked to a lithium-manganese-cobalt battery. The setup will deliver a combined output of 340hp of power and 430Nm of torque. The vehicle will also attain a top speed of 200km/h.

Interiors The sedan should get five seats and a curved display

The BMW i3 eDrive35L is expected to get a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It might house a curved display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment console. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

Information BMW i3 eDrive35L: Availability

The BMW i3 eDrive35L will enter production next year and shall initially be sold in China. However, no details pertaining to the electric sedan's pricing and availability in India are currently available.