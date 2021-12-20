Auto Deliveries of Ultraviolette F77 to start in India next year

Delivery timeline of Ultraviolette F77 in India revealed

Ultraviolette Automotive has announced that the first batch of the F77 motorcycle will be delivered in India in the first half of next year. To recall, it was unveiled in 2019. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and offers several electronic riding aids. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 150km.

Ultraviolette F77 is an urban commute/sports bike that went official in India in November 2019. It will be sold in three versions, namely Lightning, Shadow, and Laser. The two-wheeler's premium looks, a boatload of features, excellent performance, and competitive pricing will surely appeal to buyers here. The competition in the electric two-wheeler segment will increase to a great extent.

Design The bike has a touchscreen instrument console

Ultraviolette F77 sits on a steel-aluminium frame and has a muscular fuel tank-like structure, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and a triangular headlight. The bike packs a 5.0-inch color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with support for GPS and smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 1,340mm and tips the scales at 158kg.

Information It has a top speed of 140km/h

Ultraviolette F77 runs on a 25kW electric motor linked to a battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 33.4hp/90Nm. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds, hit a top speed of 140km/h, and deliver a range of up to 150km.

Safety It gets three ride modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Ultraviolette F77 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and three riding modes: Eco, Sports, and Insane. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted cartridge-type forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information Ultraviolette F77: Pricing and availability

In India, the Ultraviolette F77 is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric motorbike's deliveries will start here by the middle of next year.