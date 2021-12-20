Auto Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, with retro-styled looks, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 20, 2021, 12:15 am

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV debuts as a concept

Japanese automaker Toyota has finally revealed its Compact Cruiser EV. It is likely to enter production in the coming years. As for the highlights, the retro-styled SUV draws styling cues from Land Cruiser models and focuses on off-roading. The vehicle is expected to draw power from a twin-motor electric powertrain, while details regarding the interiors are yet to be disclosed.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Compact Cruiser EV is one of the 15 new concepts showcased by Toyota in recent days. Once the SUV is up for grabs, its good looks and performance should draw in customers. In the global markets, the four-wheeler will take on rivals such as the Ford Bronco Sport and next-generation Jeep Renegade. It might also arrive in India.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and silvered skid plate

The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV has a sculpted hood with a vent, a blacked-out grille with "TOYOTA" lettering, C-shaped LED headlights, an unpainted bumper, and a silvered skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, black A-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and retro-styled wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. An extension of the roof rails into the tailgate and squarish LED taillamps grace the rear.

Information It might get an all-wheel-drive system

The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV might be based on an electrified version of the TNGA platform. It should run on a dual-motor powertrain linked to a standard all-wheel-drive system. The power figures will be revealed later.

Interiors The SUV will get squared steering and digital instrument cluster

The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV is expected to have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, a high-set dashboard, and a squared-off steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD.

Information Toyota Compact Cruiser EV: Availability

The new Toyota Compact Cruiser EV is a concept model and will make its way to production in the years to come. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.