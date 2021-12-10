Auto Ducati DesertX, with twin fuel tanks, goes official

Dec 10, 2021

Ducati DesertX makes global debut

Ducati has officially revealed the DesertX adventure motorcycle in the global market. It gets a new off-road-friendly chassis and a host of electronic riding aids. The bike has a retro look, dual fuel tanks for fulfilling additional fuel needs, a 5.0-inch TFT screen, and a 937cc engine that comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Ducati DesertX concept was showcased at EICMA 2019 and two years later, we have the production model. It has a similar appearance as the concept version and looks like the Ducati motorbikes of Dankar racing from 1990s. Distinct features such as dual fuel tanks and dual-pod headlight make it a unique offering. It will likely arrive in India next year.

Design The bike has a generous ground clearance of 250mm

Ducati DesertX features a muscular front fuel tank, a transparent windshield, a twin-pod LED headlamp, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, and an auxiliary fuel tank at the back. It houses a 5.0-inch TFT display and rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. The two-wheeler has a seat height of 875mm, a ground clearance of 250mm, and a kerb weight of 223kg.

Information A 108hp engine fuels the bike

The Ducati DesertX is powered by a 937cc, Testastretta twin-cylinder motor that churns out 108hp of power at 9,250rpm and 92Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Traction control and wheelie control ensure safety

For the rider's safety, Ducati DesertX is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, and engine brake control. It offers six riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by fully-adjustable Kayaba inverted forks on the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock unit on the rear end.

Information Ducati DesertX: Pricing and availability

Ducati DesertX will start at $16,795 (roughly Rs. 12.7 lakh) in the US. It will likely be available in North America starting June and may arrive at Indian dealerships later in 2022.