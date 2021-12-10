Auto Maruti Suzuki Baleno crosses one million units sales milestone

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 12:24 am

Maruti Suzuki sells one million units of Baleno in India

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Baleno hatchback has crossed the milestone of one million units sales in India within a period of six years, since its launch in 2015. The automaker sells an average of over 13,000 units of Baleno per month, thereby securing 25% of market share in the premium hatchback segment. A new-generation Baleno is also reportedly in the works.

The Baleno is one of the bestselling cars in the automaker's portfolio as well as in the hatchback segment in India. The company has sold two lakh units of Baleno from October 2020 to November 2021. The car sells an average of 13,000 units per month while rivals like Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz sell nearly 6,000 units and 5,000 units, respectively.

Exteriors Baleno has a sloping roofline and all-LED lighting

As far as its specifications are concerned, Maruti Suzuki Baleno features an elegant design with a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded black grille, a sculpted bonnet, a power antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, the car houses LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that makes 81.8hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter dual-jet dual VVT motor with mild-hybrid technology that generates 88.5hp/113Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The cabin has room for five people

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and idle start/stop system. It also packs a quad speaker setup and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides dual airbags, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno currently starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh for the Sigma variant and goes up to Rs. 9.45 lakh for the top-spec Alpha model (both prices, ex-showroom).