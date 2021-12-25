Auto Toyota Hilux's unofficial bookings open in India; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 25, 2021, 12:29 pm

Unofficial bookings of Toyota Hilux have started in India

Japanese automaker Toyota will launch its Hilux pick-up truck in India in January 2022. In the latest development, select dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the four-wheeler on payment of a token amount of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. two lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have a sporty design, a feature-loaded cabin, and shall be available with two engine options.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Toyota Hilux will be available in India only in a double-cab body style and is likely to pack locally manufactured components so that its pricing becomes competitive. The pick-up truck's arrival in the market will raise the competition to a great extent. It will take on rivals like ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross, which were launched earlier this year.

Exteriors The truck will have a cargo bed and LED headlamps

The Toyota Hilux will be built on the IMV-2 platform and shall have a sculpted bonnet, a hexagonal grille, a rugged bumper, and swept-back LED headlights. It will be flanked by ORVMs, thick cladding, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED taillamps and a large cargo bed will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it will be 5,285mm long and have a wheelbase of 3,085mm.

Information Two diesel engine choices will be available

The Toyota Hilux is expected to run on a 2.4-liter diesel engine that generates 148hp/400Nm or a 2.8-liter diesel mill that churns out 201hp/500Nm. Transmission duties on the vehicle will be handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It will pack an 8.0-inch infotainment panel

The Toyota Hilux should have a spacious cabin, featuring seats, a dashboard, and a steering wheel similar to the Fortuner. Auto climate control and parking sensors should also be available. It might house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability

Toyota will reveal details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Hilux in India at the time of its launch. However, the pick-up truck is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).