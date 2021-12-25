Auto Volkswagen introduces price-hike on select cars from January next year

Volkswagen introduces price-hike on select cars from January next year

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 12:47 am

Volkswagen Polo, Vento, and Taigun to become dearer from January

Volkswagen, similar to several other carmakers, has announced that it will increase the prices of its Polo, Vento, and Taigun four-wheelers in India next month. The rise in price, effective from January 1, will range between 2-5% and may vary depending upon the location and variant. The cars have been made costlier due to the increasing input and operational costs, the company said.

"Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering ranging from 2% to 5%... keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Apart from Volkswagen, many auto giants such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Skoda are set to hike the prices across their model range. Further, it is fairly common for companies to increase prices at the start of the year, due to the exchange-rate fluctuations as well as rising input and material costs.

Car #1 Volkswagen Polo: Currently starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh

Volkswagen Polo has a wheelbase of 2,470mm

The Volkswagen Polo features a plain bonnet, a narrow blacked-out grille, a black air vent with mesh pattern, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a five-seater cabin with ambient lights, automatic climate control, voice control, dual airbags, and quad speakers. The vehicle runs on a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that churns out 108.62hp of power and 175Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Volkswagen Vento: Currently starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh

Volkswagen Vento has four airbags

The Volkswagen Vento flaunts a sloping roofline, a minimalistic grille, a power antenna, rain-sensing wipers, and LED headlights as well as DRLs. The five-seater cabin houses a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, rear AC vents, and touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is powered by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol motor that generates 108.62hp of power and 175Nm of torque.

Car #3 Volkswagen Taigun: Currently starts at Rs. 10.54 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun gets an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster

The Volkswagen Taigun gets a muscular built with a chrome grille, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, all-LED lighting, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are ventilated seats, wireless phone charging support, a sunroof, six airbags, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The SUV comes with a 1.5-liter petrol mill that produces 147.51hp/250Nm and a 1.0-liter petrol unit that makes 114hp/178Nm.