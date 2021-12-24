Auto Tata could introduce a CNG-powered Punch later next year

Dec 24, 2021

Tata Punch tipped to get a CNG model after Tiago and Tigor

Tata Motors is expected to launch a CNG model for its Punch micro-SUV next year after the automaker introduces the same for its Tigor and Tiago four-wheelers. The Punch CNG will likely remain the same in terms of design features both inside and out. However, it will sport a CNG kit and could carry a slightly premium price-figure. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors should introduce Punch's CNG variant as it is fueled by the same 1.2-liter petrol engine that powers the Tiago and Tigor, which will get a CNG model soon. The upcoming rumored Punch variant will have no direct rivals in the country at launch. Tata Motors will be the third carmaker in India to offer a cleaner fuel alternative after Maruti and Hyundai.

Exteriors The car will sport 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Punch CNG will feature a boxy silhouette with a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out air dam, sleek projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, heavy cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels with flared arches. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler will be 3,827mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,445mm.

Information Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox

Tata Punch CNG will be available with a 1.2-liter petrol engine, paired with a CNG kit and a five-speed manual gearbox. The motor currently produces 84.8hp/113Nm, however, the CNG model will generate a lower output.

Interiors There will be dual 7.0-inch screens

The Tata Punch CNG will offer a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, power windows, and keyless entry. It will also house a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the micro-SUV will provide dual airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?

The Punch CNG should cost Rs. 60,000-80,000 more than the petrol-powered model, which starts at Rs. 5.48 lakh for the base Pure trim and goes up to Rs. 9.08 lakh for the top-spec Creative AMT variant (both prices, ex-showroom).