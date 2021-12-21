Auto Tata Tigor, Tiago tipped to get CNG variants in January

Published on Dec 21, 2021

Tata Tigor CNG, Tiago CNG could debut in January

Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG variants of its Tigor and Tiago four-wheelers in India in January. The vehicles are expected to retain the design features of the standard models except for a new CNG badge. They will also produce lesser output when paired with the CNG kit. Several dealerships have also started accepting unofficial bookings for the cars.

With the launch of Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG, Tata Motors will be the third automaker to offer factory-fitted CNG cars in India, after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The cars will expand the portfolio of CNG models here and the Tigor CNG will have only one rival, the Hyundai AURA CNG. It will also compete against the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG.

Exteriors The vehicles will get 15-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG will feature a similar front design with a chrome surrounded grille and a horizontal slat air dam. The former will have a sloping roofline and a shark fin antenna while the latter will sport a compact design and a power antenna. On the sides, they will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Information A Revotron petrol engine will be offered

The Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG will be powered by a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol motor that currently produces 84.48hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a CNG kit.

Interiors There will be two airbags and a Harman-sourced infotainment touchscreen

The Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG will offer a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors. They will also house quad speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicles should provide dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will they cost?

The official pricing information of the Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG will be announced at the time of launch next month. For reference, their standard variants are priced starting at Rs. 5.67 lakh and Rs. 4.99 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).