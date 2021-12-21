Auto NIO ET5 v/s Tesla Model 3: Which one is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 04:51 pm

NIO has unveiled its ET5 electric car in China. Its deliveries are likely to commence from September 2022. The vehicle has a head-turning design, a tech-loaded cabin, and delivers a range of up to 1,000km per charge. In the international markets, it rivals the Tesla Model 3 sedan, which is another excellent model. But which one is better?

The NIO ET5's good looks, excellent range, and long list of features will appeal to customers. It is offered in three variants and will surely raise the competition in the electric four-wheeler segment. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 has been a successful all-electric sedan and is expected to arrive in more markets, including India.

Exteriors The ET5 has better looks and larger dimensions

The NIO ET5 has a closed front grille, narrow headlights, a full-width "illumiBlade" LED taillamp, as well as soft-close, frameless doors. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 flaunts swept-back headlamps, wrap-around taillights, and a chrome finish around the windows. The ET5 is longer than the Model 3 (4,790mm v/s 4,693mm) and has a larger wheelbase (2,888mm v/s 2,875mm).

Interiors The ET5's cabin is visually more pleasing

The NIO ET5 and Tesla Model 3 have a spacious cabin with a glass roof and a flat-bottom and circular multifunctional steering wheel, respectively. The interiors of the ET5 are made of recycled materials. It flaunts a dual-tone dashboard and a large center console with a high-mounted armrest. The Model 3 bears a minimalist look with a blacked-out finish all over.

Features From heated seats to a personal assistant

Both the NIO ET5 and Tesla Model 3 are equipped with features such as ambient lighting, heated seats, USB ports, and a self-driving function. The ET5 gets an AMOLED central touchscreen, a panoramic digital cockpit with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) support, and NOMI personal assistant. The Model 3 offers a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Performance The ET5 delivers significantly higher range

The range-topping version of the NIO ET5 runs on an electric powertrain that generates 473.4hp/700Nm. It delivers a range of up to 1,000km per charge and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds. In comparison, the Model 3 is fueled by a powertrain that generates 450hp/639Nm and allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds. It promises a range of 568km.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The NIO ET5 carries a starting price-tag of $51,450 (around Rs. 39 lakh), while the Tesla Model 3 begins at $44,990 (roughly Rs. 34 lakh). Though the Model 3 is slightly cheaper, our vote goes in favor of the ET5 electric sedan as it offers better looks, larger proportions, and lots of tech-based features. It also has an excellent range.