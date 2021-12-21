Auto Triumph launches Gold Line and Special Edition motorcycles in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 02:19 pm

To end 2021 on a high note, British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has launched Gold Line versions of its Bonneville range and Special Edition models of its Rocket 3 and Street Twin in India. All the two-wheelers flaunt extensive cosmetic changes but are mechanically identical to their standard counterparts. Notably, they will be available in our market only for one year.

The Bonneville Gold Line range had debuted in the global markets earlier this year and sports hand-finished work by painters in Thailand and UK. Each Bonneville model gets a special color but shares the same hand-painted gold pinstripe. The Gold Line as well as special edition Rocket 3 and Street Twin models will surely attract customers thanks to their exquisite looks and great performance.

Bike #1 Triumph Street Twin EC1: Costs Rs. 8.85 lakh

Triumph Street Twin EC1 edition flaunts 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels, EC1 graphics, hand-painted silver coach lining, and dual-tone Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver Ice paintwork. The motorbike draws power from a 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The motor generates a maximum power of 64hp and a peak torque of 80Nm.

Bike #2 Triumph Bonneville T120 Gold Line: Priced at Rs. 11.79 lakh

Bonneville T120 Gold Line flaunts a dual-tone Silver Ice and Competition Green paintwork, coupled with hand-painted gold lining on the airbox cover and fuel tank. Meanwhile, the T120 Black sports gold accents and a Matte Sapphire Black/Matte Silver Ice paint job. The bikes run on a 1,200cc, twin-cylinder engine that makes 79hp/105Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a torque-assist clutch.

Bike #3 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Gold Line: Costs Rs. 12.75 lakh

The Bonneville Bobber Gold Line has a hand-painted gold lining on the airbox cover and fuel tank, a blacked-out engine, and a Carnival Red shade. The two-wheeler draws power from a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 77hp at 6,100rpm and 106Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #4 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line: Priced at Rs. 12.75 lakh

The Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line also sports a hand-painted gold lining on the fuel tank and airbox cover. It is available in a two-tone Lustrous Silver Ice and Sapphire Black paintwork. The motorcycle is fueled by a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine that makes a maximum power of 77hp and a peak torque of 106Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Special models Rocket 3 221 Special Editions: Start at Rs. 20.8 lakh

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition and GT 221 Special Edition sport a Red Hopper shade and unique graphics that highlight the performance figures. The headlamp bowl, mudguard brackets, and side panels are finished in Sapphire Black. The bikes are powered by a 2,500cc engine that generates 165hp of power and 221Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.