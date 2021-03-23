British automaker Triumph has announced that it will launch its Trident 660 motorcycle in India on April 6. Its bookings are now open. As for the highlights, the bike has an eye-catching design, a full-LED lighting setup, and a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It runs on a 660cc, inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement

Design The bike comes in four colors

The Triumph Trident 660 has a muscular fuel-tank, a single-piece seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a rounded headlight. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console with GoPro control access, an all-LED lighting setup, and runs on alloy wheels. It is offered in four shades: Sapphire Black, Crystal White, Silver Ice and Diablo Red, Matte Jet Black and Matte Silver Ice.

Information It runs on a 80hp, 660cc engine

The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 79.8hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

The Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, throttle-by-wire, and switchable traction control. Two riding modes - Road and Rain - are also available. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by Showa's 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Triumph Trident 660: Pricing and availability