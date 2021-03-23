-
Triumph Trident 660 bike to be launched on April 6Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 04:23 pm
-
British automaker Triumph has announced that it will launch its Trident 660 motorcycle in India on April 6. Its bookings are now open.
As for the highlights, the bike has an eye-catching design, a full-LED lighting setup, and a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It runs on a 660cc, inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement
-
April 6, 2021, 11:30am.— TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) March 23, 2021
Yes, save the date. That’s when the new Triumph Trident 660 launches in India.
Pure. Triple. Advantage.
Get ready for pure motorcycling fun!#PureTripleAdvantage #Trident660 #TriumphTrident #ForTheRide #TriumphIndia #TriumphMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/tS3xRle9GM
-
Design
The bike comes in four colors
-
The Triumph Trident 660 has a muscular fuel-tank, a single-piece seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a rounded headlight.
It packs a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console with GoPro control access, an all-LED lighting setup, and runs on alloy wheels.
It is offered in four shades: Sapphire Black, Crystal White, Silver Ice and Diablo Red, Matte Jet Black and Matte Silver Ice.
-
Information
It runs on a 80hp, 660cc engine
-
The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 79.8hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
-
The Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, throttle-by-wire, and switchable traction control. Two riding modes - Road and Rain - are also available.
Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by Showa's 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
Triumph Trident 660: Pricing and availability
-
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Triumph Trident 660 in India will be revealed at the launch event on April 6. However, in February, a pre-mature listing had revealed that it will carry a starting price-figure of Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom).