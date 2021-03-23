Kawasaki has opened pre-bookings for the 2021 Ninja 300 bike on Amazon India. Those interested can purchase pre-booking vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 on the e-commerce website and redeem the physical copies at authorized Kawasaki's dealerships at the time of booking. The sum will be deducted from the final payment. As for the highlights, the bike looks sporty and runs on a 296cc engine.

Design The bike comes in three colors

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has a muscular fuel tank, fairing integrated front blinkers, split-style seats, a chrome heatshield on the exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlight, a LED taillamp, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It is offered in three color options: Lime Green with KRT graphics, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green.

Information It runs on a 39hp, 296cc engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 38.8hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 26.1Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber with 5-way adjustable preload on the rear.

Information 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing