Hero Electric Optima HX, with cruise control, launched in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 01:02 pm

Hero Electric has launched its Optima HX e-scooter with cruise control in India. The feature can be activated by pressing a button. Once operational, the instrument cluster reflects a 'cruise' symbol. The riding aid can be deactivated by twisting the throttle or applying the brakes. The vehicle has a minimalist design and promises a range of up to 122km per charge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Hero Electric Optima HX has been on sale in India for quite some time and the model with cruise control will further boost its competitiveness in the EV market. The two-wheeler bears an affordable price-tag and promises a decent range. It rivals the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter which was launched here earlier this month.

Design The scooter has 12-inch wheels and LED headlight

The Hero Electric Optima HX has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a passenger footrest, as well as a remote lock and anti-theft alarm. The scooter packs an LED headlight, a bulb taillamp, a digital instrument cluster, and a USB charging port. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information It attains a top-speed of 42km/h

Hero Electric Optima HX is backed by an electric motor linked to one or two 30Ah batteries. It has a top-speed of 42km/h. The single and dual battery versions deliver a range of 82km and 122km, respectively.

Safety There are drum brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Electric Optima HX is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Hero Electric Optima HX: Pricing

In India, the Hero Electric Optima HX starts at Rs. 55,580 for the single battery version and goes up to Rs. 65,640 for the double battery variant (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).