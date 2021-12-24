Auto Mahindra XUV700 to get a six-seater layout soon

Mahindra XUV700's six-seat configuration model spotted on AdrenoX app

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to introduce a new six-seater variant of its XUV700 flagship SUV in India. Now, an image of the six-seater configuration, with captain seat layout for the second row, has been spotted on the company's AdrenoX app. However, the features and mechanical specifications of the upcoming model will remain the same. It is currently offered in five-seater and seven-seater trims.

Mahindra XUV700 is already a popular model in India as of now and has a waiting period of over a year. The arrival of the new variant will further add to this waiting time. Meanwhile, another AX7 Smart trim of the XUV700 is also on its way which will be positioned below the top-spec AX7 Luxury variant of the four-wheeler.

Mahindra XUV700 features a muscular bonnet, a chrome slat grille, a narrow blacked-out air dam, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it sports C-shaped LED headlights, LED DRLs, and arrow-shaped LED taillights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp character lines, and 18-inch alloy wheels with flared arches.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 197.13hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill that is available in three states of tunes: 152.87hp/360Nm, 182.38hp/420Nm, and 182.38hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Mahindra XUV700 currently offers a five/seven-seater cabin with leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. It also houses 12 speakers, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are seven airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

At present, the Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base MX (Petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh for the top-spec AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack AWD (Diesel) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).