2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto, with larger dimensions, spotted testing

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 10:51 pm

Updated Maruti Suzuki Alto spotted; launch expected in 2022

Maruti Suzuki is working on launching the new-generation model of its Alto hatchback. In the latest development, the four-wheeler has been spotted testing on the streets, revealing its design features. As per the spy shots, the upcoming Alto will carry a similar design theme as the current-generation model. However, it will be a bit larger in size and flaunt an erect stance. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The test mule of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto suggests the car is in the production process and will be launched in the coming months. Further, it will only be slightly updated as compared to the current Alto in terms of minor cosmetic upgrades and an additional engine choice. The upcoming Alto will rival the Renault KWID and Datsun Redi-Go cars in India.

Exteriors The car will sport halogen headlamps and boxy taillamps

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will feature an upright stance and get a blacked-out mesh pattern grille, a narrow air dam, a redesigned front bumper, and halogen headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, manually-adjustable ORVMs, and designer wheels. Boxy taillamps and a high-mounted stop lamp will likely be available on the rear section.

Information Two engine options will be offered

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be available with a 0.8-liter petrol engine which produces 40.36hp/60Nm and a 1.0-liter petrol mill that generates 65.71hp/89Nm. Transmission choices are not known as of now.

Interiors A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel is expected

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will offer a spacious cabin with renewed upholstery, headrest-integrated seats, a dashboard layout similar to the current-generation model, rear parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. It should also house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the vehicle will provide dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?

Maruti Suzuki will announce the pricing information of the upcoming Alto at the time of launch, which will happen in the next year. However, it is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).