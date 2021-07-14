Maruti plant not shifting out of Haryana: CM Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar has denied all the allegations about shifting of Maruti plant

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday asserted that car maker Maruti's plant was not shifting out of Haryana and will remain in the state, and said opposition Congress' claims in this regard holds no merit. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had criticized the government over what he alleged was shifting of the Maruti DZire manufacturing unit from the state to Gujarat.

Congress had asked Khattar to explain exit of industries

Responding to Surjewala's statement, Khattar said that the claim made by Congress holds no merit. The senior Congress leader had demanded an explanation from Khattar for the exodus of existing industries from Haryana during the BJP-JJP regime. Khattar also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation in Delhi over the water sharing issue, saying Delhi CM is fond of doing political publicity stunts.

Previously, Delhi Jal Board accused Haryana of withholding water

On Sunday, Delhi Jal Board Vice-chairman Raghav Chadha had claimed that Haryana has been withholding 120 million gallons of water a day (MGD) meant for Delhi, after which the BJP government hit back, saying Delhi's water shortage is due to less water in the Yamuna. Khattar said that Haryana is giving the same amount of water to Delhi as fixed by the Supreme court.

One Maruti plant shifted to Gujarat during Congress regime: Khattar

Hitting out at the Congress over the Maruti issue, Khattar said that during the time of the Congress, once Maruti had shifted one of its plants to Gujarat. "The Congress should be ashamed that one plant of Maruti shifted during their time, and that is why they are putting wrong blames on our government and this is ethically not right," he said.

'New projects and adequate investment coming to Haryana'

Maruti first shifted the manufacturing of Baleno and Swift cars to Hansalpur, Gujarat from Haryana in 2017 and 2019, now Dzire has been shifted out of Haryana, Surjewala had claimed. Sharing details about investments, Chief Minister Khattar said that top companies around the world are investing in Gurgaon and other parts of the state. New projects are being started in Haryana.