TVS working on electric scooter for last-mile deliveries in India

Published on Dec 19, 2021

TVS electric scooter previewed in spy images

TVS Motor Company will launch an electric scooter meant for last-mile deliveries in India soon. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spied on the road, giving a glimpse of key design details. The images suggest it will have large alloy wheels, a flat footboard, a digital instrument console, and telescopic forks on the front, among others.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

TVS wants to make significant progress in the EV market on our shores, and the development of the new scooter is a step in this regard. The upcoming vehicle will be priced affordably and shall take on the Honda Benly e, which will debut here next year. The brand is also setting up electric charging stations in the country for the riders' convenience.

Design The scooter will flaunt 12-inch wheels

The upcoming TVS electric scooter will have arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a flat footboard, and a flat-type seat with space at the rear for loading cargo. The scooter will pack a rectangular digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on 12-inch alloy wheels. Its storage capacity and kerb weight will be disclosed at the time of its launch.

Information It might offer 75km per charge

Powertrain details of the new TVS electric scooter are unknown. However, similar to the iQube, it might pack a 4.4kW motor, a 2.25kWh battery pack, and deliver a range of 75km on a single charge.

Safety It will get dual rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the upcoming TVS scooter might be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about its availability?

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new TVS electric scooter in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it might be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).