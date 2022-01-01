Auto Ahead of launch, Jeep Meridian spied with a panoramic sunroof

Ahead of launch, Jeep Meridian spied with a panoramic sunroof

Harshita Malik Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

Jeep Meridian spotted testing in India; launch imminent (Photo credit: KDesign AG)

Jeep is expected to launch its Meridian 7-seater SUV in India in mid-2022. In the latest development, it has been spotted testing on the streets, revealing a few design features. As per the spy shots, the four-wheeler will get a panoramic sunroof, redesigned lighting, and new wheels. The 2.0-liter diesel engine seen on the Compass is said to fuel the Meridian as well.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Jeep Meridian is undergoing testing in India, suggesting its imminent launch in the country. It is called the Commander in international markets and is based on the Compass SUV, which was launched here in January this year. Upon its arrival in the Indian market, the Jeep Meridian will rival SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and SKODA's upcoming KODIAQ (facelift).

Exteriors The car will have squared wheel arches, redesigned rear section

Photo credit: KDesign AG

The Jeep Meridian will feature a muscular built with a 7-box grille, a sculpted bonnet, a wide blacked-out air dam, new projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and fog lights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and black designer alloy wheels with squared-off arches. There will be a completely renewed rear section with updated taillamps.

Information It will draw power from a diesel engine

Jeep Meridian will be powered by a 2.0-liter diesel motor that currently churns out 168hp/350Nm in the Compass. The mill will be available in a higher state of tune in the upcoming Meridian.

Interiors Wireless charging technology might be available

The Jeep Meridian will offer a 7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, premium upholstery, parking sensors, and a wireless charging facility. It will also house a premium sound system and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. In terms of safety, the vehicle should provide multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS along with EBD.

Information Jeep Meridian: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Jeep Meridian will be announced at the time of its launch next year. It will carry a premium over the 5-seater Compass SUV, which starts at Rs. 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.