Jeep Compass becomes costlier by up to Rs. 58,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 01:00 pm

Jeep Compass receives a price-hike in India

Jeep has increased the prices of its Compass SUV in India by up to Rs. 58,000, depending upon the variants. Notably, this is the second price-hike for the four-wheeler since its launch in January this year. The off-roader is available in Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Limited 80th Anniversary, and S (O) variants. Here are more details.

The first price-hike for Jeep Compass was announced in October this year when the vehicle was made dearer by up to Rs. 20,000. Now, the second price-revision makes it even more costlier. It is up for grabs in India since early this year and poses rival to SUVs such as Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.

Exteriors The car sports LED projector headlamps and 18-inch wheels

The Jeep Compass features a muscular built with a 7-box chrome grille, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out air dam, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. For lighting, it has LED projector headlamps, cornering LED fog lights, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels with squared arches.

Information Two engine options are available

The Jeep Compass comes with a 1.4-liter petrol motor that makes 161hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that churns out 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It houses electrically-adjustable and ventilated front seats

The Jeep Compass offers a 5-seater cabin with electrically-adjustable and ventilated front seats, dual-pane sunroof, 2-zone automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors. It also packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Information What are the revised prices?

Following the latest price-hike, the Jeep Compass now starts at Rs. 17.79 lakh for the base Sport model and goes up to Rs. 29.34 lakh for the top-spec S (O) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).