2021 Volkswagen Tiguan's (facelift) first impression: More power and features

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 12:27 pm

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tiguan moniker is not new to India since we had the previous-generation model on sale for a few years with a diesel powertrain and later it was discontinued. However, Volkswagen has once again brought back this 5-seater premium SUV albeit in a refreshed avatar along with a new petrol engine and an updated features list. Here's our first impression.

The previous-generation Tiguan had a small but sizeable fan base due to its efficient diesel motor and a premium cabin. However, with the recent influx of new competition, Volkswagen could not have chosen a better time to launch the Tiguan (facelift) as it hopes to expand the clientele for this premium SUV. This story provides an early impression of the new SUV.

Exteriors A broader grille makes the car look wider

The Tiguan (facelift) is armed with numerous changes mostly around its front-end design. There is an updated front bumper with piano black inserts while a broader radiator grille makes the SUV look wider. The headlamps are also new Matrix LED units with a slimmer design. Elsewhere, there are new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps with an updated light signature and a tweaked rear bumper.

Interiors The cabin has plenty of soft-touch materials

Inside, while the basic design stays largely the same, the overall quality is class best. The cabin uses plenty of soft-touch materials to provide a premium feel. The interior design is simple but has a clutter-free layout. New to the Tiguan (facelift) is a bigger touchscreen and digital dials with configurable views. We also like the Vienna leather seats for their comfort.

Space It has a spacious cabin thanks to a long wheelbase

The Tiguan (facelift) continues to have a spacious cabin thanks to a long wheelbase. The rear seat is accommodating and comfortable enough for three passengers along with being suitable for being chauffeur driven also. The large panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of space and makes the cabin airy. The boot capacity at 615-liter is ample and can easily store large luggage items.

Features From gesture control to connected car technology

A crucial update with the Tiguan (facelift) is the longer equipment list which allows the SUV to match rivals quite easily. Highlights include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, a digital instrument cluster, a 3-zone climate control system, connected car technology, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets six airbags and a rear-view camera with different views.

Performance The car has a sole turbo-petrol powertrain option

Instead of a diesel powertrain, the Tiguan (facelift) gets a sole petrol engine option in the form of a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 190hp/320Nm. Standard is a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox with drive modes while a four-wheel-drive system is also available. Claimed fuel efficiency is an impressive 12.65km/l. Disc brakes at all the four corners will also result in impressive braking performance.

Our verdict Is it worth the premium price-tag?

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and while it is considerably expensive over its predecessor, the feature upgrades and the new engine make it worth it. At first glance, the Tiguan looks to be a feature-rich premium SUV with plenty of space and performance. Overall, it is a fairly strong proposition and should do well in its segment.