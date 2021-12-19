Auto Yamaha Crosser 150 ABS launched in Brazil in two versions

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 12:30 am

Yamaha launches Crosser 150 ABS in Brazil

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its Crosser 150 ABS motorcycle in Brazil. It is available in two versions, namely S and Z. As for the highlights, the small-size adventure bike has a sporty look and offers spoked wheels as well as a fly screen. It draws power from a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new Yamaha Crosser 150 ABS is an entry-level adventure bike in Brazil and offers good looks and features. Its debut there will increase the competition in the market. If the two-wheeler proves to be a success there, the company might also introduce it in India. The demand for adventure bikes is slowly rising on our shores.

Design The bike has a high-slung exhaust and fork gaiters

The Yamaha Crosser 150 ABS has a sloping fuel tank with extensions and air scoops, a small headlight, a tiny flyscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, fork gaiters, a prominent beak, and a side-mounted high-slung exhaust. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a bulb-type lighting setup. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tires.

Information It is fueled by a 12hp, 149cc engine

Yamaha Crosser 150 ABS is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp and a peak torque of 12.74Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and allows the bike to run on petrol as well as ethanol.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Crosser 150 ABS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?

In Brazil, the Yamaha Crosser 150 ABS carries a starting price tag of R$ 15,590 (around Rs. 2.09 lakh). No details related to its pricing and availability in India are currently available.