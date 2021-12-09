Auto Mercedes-Benz A-Class previewed in spy images, design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 12:00 am

Spy shots reveal design of new Mercedes-Benz A-Class

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil the new version of its A-Class sedan in the first half of next year. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a new lighting signature, a sloping roofline, and a tweaked front bumper. Here are more details.

The new version of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class will get some cosmetic changes and new features. This should help the car stand out in a competitive market. The sedan will go on sale in the global markets by the end of 2022 and shall arrive here soon after. It will take on rivals such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Exteriors The car will have a new grille and star-spoked wheels

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class will have a sloping roofline, sculpted bonnet, a large grille housing sensors for ADAS, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and star-spoked alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, a diffuser, and wrap-around LED taillights will grace the rear end of the car. It should have a wheelbase of 2,729mm.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options might be offered

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class might run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 147.5hp/320Nm or a 1.4-liter petrol mill that generates 161hp/250Nm. Transmission duties might be taken care of by a 7/8-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The sedan will get five seats and cruise control

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class will get a luxurious 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a power steering wheel, auto climate control, parking sensors, and cruise control. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for voice control, Bluetooth, and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, EBD, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Pricing

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the pricing details of the new A-Class in India at the time of its launch. However, the sedan should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which begins at Rs. 41.5 lakh (ex-showroom).