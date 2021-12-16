Auto 2022 KTM RC 125 reaches dealerships, deliveries to start soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 16, 2021, 10:38 am

2022 KTM RC 125 makes way to dealerships

The new KTM RC 125 has started making its way to dealerships in India. To recall, it had debuted in October this year. As for the highlights, the premium motorcycle flaunts a refreshed design and offers an LCD instrument console and a halogen headlight. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the KTM RC 125 offers better looks, an improved engine, and more features. The motorcycle's arrival in the market increases competition in the sub-Rs. 2 lakh price segment. The sports bike takes on rivals such as the Yamaha R15 S, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, and the Yamaha YZF R15 V3.

Design The motorbike has orange-colored wheels and a windscreen

The new KTM RC 125 is built on a steel trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank, a raised windshield, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and sporty graphics. The bike packs a halogen headlamp with integrated turn signals, an LED taillight, an LCD instrument cluster, and rides on orange-colored alloy wheels. It weighs 150kg and can store 13.7-liter of fuel.

Information It is backed by a 15hp, 124cc engine

The 2022 KTM RC 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 14.7hp and a peak torque of 12Nm.

Safety It offers ABS for improved handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 KTM RC 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 KTM RC 125: Pricing

In India, the all-new KTM RC 125 sports bike carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs. 2,000 more expensive than the outgoing model.