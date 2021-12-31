Auto Bookings for Kia Carens to open on January 14

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Dec 31, 2021, 12:45 am 2 min read

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has announced that it will start accepting bookings for its Carens model in India from January 14. To recall, the car was unveiled earlier this month. The four-wheeler has an elegant look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It comes with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Kia Carens is the newest offering from the Korean automaker and boasts the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,780mm. With an expected starting price-figure of around Rs. 11 lakh, it will undercut rivals such as the Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai ALCAZAR. The SUV has the potential to attract buyers looking for a 6- or 7-seater SUV under Rs. 15 lakh.

Exteriors The car has roof rails and alloy wheels

The Kia Carens sports a muscular bonnet, a narrow chrome bar, sleek headlights with DRLs, and a chrome-surrounded radiator grille. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, wrap-around LED taillights, and chrome trim on the bumper grace the rear end of the car.

Information It gets petrol and diesel engine options

Kia Carens gets three engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 140hp/242Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 115hp/144Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel unit that churns out 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV offers up to seven seats and six airbags

Kia Carens has a spacious 6/7-seater cabin, featuring ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated front seats, retractable rear trays, automatic climate control, an air purifier, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing

Kia is expected to announce the pricing details of the Carens at the time of its launch next year in February. The SUV is likely to bear a price-tag of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).