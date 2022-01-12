2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid goes official at Rs. 41.7 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 12, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Toyota launches 2022 Camry Hybrid sedan in India

Japanese automaker Toyota has launched its facelifted Camry Hybrid sedan in India. It is up for grabs in a single model. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an aggressive look and a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, including a Pre-Collision System. Under the hood, it runs on a hybrid powertrain that generates a combined output of 215hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota had introduced the Camry Hybrid (facelift) in the international markets in November 2020 and has finally brought the sedan to India. It replaces the eighth-generation Camry that was launched here in January 2019.

The facelifted car is expected to attract a lot of buyers in our country. It takes on rivals such as the BMW 2 Series and Audi A4.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and a new grille

The 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a restyled grille, a revamped bumper, and sleek LED headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, a chrome finish around the windows, ORVMs, and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A prominent spoiler integrated into the boot lid, a sporty diffuser, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end.

Information It gets three driving modes

Toyota Camry Hybrid draws power from a 2.5L Dynamic Force engine (175.5hp/221Nm), linked to a 118.3hp/202Nm electric motor and a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The hybrid setup delivers a combined output of 215hp. Sport, Eco, and Normal driving modes are also available.

Interiors The sedan gets nine airbags and an electric sunroof

Toyota Camry Hybrid has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring an electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, head-up display, 3-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Nine airbags, Lane Trace Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, ABS, and Emergency Steering Assist are also offered.

Information 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid bears a price-tag of Rs. 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The car has been brought here in a completely knocked down (CKD) form and its bookings have started.