Benefits worth Rs. 75,000 on BS6-compliant Toyota cars this month

Toyota is offering great deals on its cars this June

In an attempt to increase sales, Toyota dealerships across India are offering great deals on models such as the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Yaris. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. However, there are no discounts on the Innova Crysta, Vellfire, and Fortuner.

A detailed look at the offers and benefits

Toyota Glanza is available with benefits worth Rs. 20,000, including Rs. 8,000 cash discount. The Urban Cruiser is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Finally, the Yaris can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus.

Toyota Glanza: Price starts at Rs. 7.34 lakh

Toyota Glanza sports a muscular hood, a chromed grille with slats, sleek headlamps, a rear spoiler, and designer wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, a touchscreen infotainment console, and two airbags. The vehicle draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81.8hp/113Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price begins at Rs. 8.62 lakh

The Urban Cruiser has a chromed grille, roof rails, a wide air dam, rear spoiler, LED headlights, and multi-spoke wheels. Inside, there are five seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags. The car is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 103.2hp/138Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Yaris: Price starts at Rs. 9.16 lakh

The Toyota Yaris has a sloping roofline, a narrow grille, projector headlights, and designer wheels. The sedan has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and seven airbags for safety. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 106hp/140Nm and is paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic gearbox.