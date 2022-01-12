2022 Honda CB300R launched in India at Rs. 2.77 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 12, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Honda launches 2022 CB300R bike in India

Japanese automaker Honda has finally launched the 2022 version of its CB300R motorcycle in India. As for the highlights, the bike is available in two shades and offers subtle cosmetic updates including a darker radiator cowl and a black headlight bezel. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 286cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox, while its features remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda CB300R was discontinued in India in 2020 and made a comeback in BS6 guise at the India Bike Week last month.

It features several localized components, including the engine, to ensure that its pricing is competitive.

The latest version of the two-wheeler should attract a lot of buyers here and it will take on rivals like the KTM 390 Duke.

Design The bike has full-LED illumination and split-style seats

The 2022 Honda CB300R sits on a diamond-type frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The motorcycle packs a backlit LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging port, and rides on designer wheels. It is available in Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red shades.

Information It is fueled by a 31hp, 286cc engine

The new Honda CB300R is powered by a BS6-compliant 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper and assist clutch. The motor generates a maximum power of 31hp and a peak torque of 27.5Nm.

Safety It gets an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda CB300R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable, link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda CB300R: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Honda CB300R sports a price-figure of Rs. 2.77 lakh. In comparison, the bike retailed for Rs. 2.41 lakh in its BS4 guise (both prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycle is sold exclusively via the brand's BigWing dealerships.