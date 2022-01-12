2022 Citroen C5 Aircross, with new features, goes official

Citroen reveals its 2022 C5 Aircross SUV

French automaker Citroen has unveiled the facelifted version of its C5 Aircross SUV. It will be up for grabs in Europe this summer. As for the highlights, the car bears a refreshed look and a tweaked cabin with new tech-based features, including a driving mode selector. It draws power from a plug-in hybrid powertrain that generates a maximum power of 225hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been available in India for some time now and had received a price-hike here last week when it became costlier by roughly Rs. 1 lakh.

If the SUV's facelifted version is introduced on our shores, it should attract new buyers thanks to its better looks and improved features. It will take on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner.

Exteriors The car has one-piece headlights and 18-inch wheels

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross has a muscular hood, sleek one-piece headlights, the brand's logo finished in chrome, a redesigned bumper with a lower air intake, and vertically-positioned air vents. It is flanked by matte black roof rails, B-pillars, gloss black ORVMs, and designer 18-inch wheels. A window wiper, wrap-around LED taillights with new graphics, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information It has an all-electric range of 55km

The new Citroen C5 Aircross draws power from a 180hp, Puretech 1.6 Turbo engine linked to an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers a combined output of 225hp of power and allows the vehicle to run up to 55km without using fuel.

Interiors The vehicle gets heated seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross has a premium cabin with Alcantara or perforated leather upholstery, front seats with heating and massaging functions, two USB ports, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch 'free-standing' touchscreen infotainment system, and an extra storage compartment. A driving mode selector to choose between Hybrid, Sport, and Electric modes is also available.

Information 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: Pricing and availability

Citroen will announce the availability and pricing details of the 2022 C5 Aircross in India at the time of its launch. However, it is tipped to carry a premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 32.2 lakh (ex-showroom).