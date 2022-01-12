2022 MG ZS EV arriving next month with larger battery

Jan 12, 2022

Launch timeline of 2022 MG ZS EV in India revealed

British automaker MG Motor will launch the facelifted version of the ZS EV in India this February. As for the highlights, the car will pack a larger 51kWh battery pack and shall deliver a range of around 480km on a single charge. It will also have a refreshed design and a spacious cabin with a host of new features.

Context Why does this story matter?

The current MG ZS EV packs a 44.5kWh battery and delivers a range of 419km. In comparison, the upcoming model will house a larger 51kWh battery pack and deliver a better range of around 480km.

The introduction of the new ZS EV here will raise the competition in the electric four-wheeler segment. It will take on rivals like Hyundai KONA Electric.

Exteriors The car will have sleek headlights and alloy wheels

The 2022 MG ZS EV will have a sculpted bonnet, sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a body-colored panel instead of a grille, a charging port, and new bumpers with sporty detailing. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a window wiper will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will have a range of around 480km

The 2022 MG ZS EV will draw power from an electric motor linked to a 51kWh battery pack and will promise a range of roughly 480km on a single charge. The power figures are currently unavailable.

Interiors The SUV will get five seats and six airbags

The 2022 MG ZS EV will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will pack a wireless smartphone charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 MG ZS EV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 MG ZS EV in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch in February. However, it should carry a slight premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).