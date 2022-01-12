Citroen C3 compact SUV spotted on Indian roads; launch imminent

Citroen C3 compact SUV spotted on Indian roads; launch imminent

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

Citroen C3 spotted on Chennai roads, India launch imminent

French automaker Citroen is expected to launch its new compact SUV, the C3, in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the four-wheeler's production-ready model has been spotted testing on the roads, hinting at its imminent launch. The spy images (via @muraliswami) show the vehicle in a white-black dual-tone color option and a design identical to the global model unveiled last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Citroen had made its debut in the Indian market last year with the C5 Aircross model. The upcoming C3 compact SUV will be the French automaker's second offering in the country and the first of the three models from the company's C-cubed program.

It will be pitted against the likes of Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Exteriors The car is based on the Common Modular Platform

The Citroen C3 is based on CMP (Common Modular Platform) and sports a high-set bonnet, split LED headlamps, a chunky bumper, and a double-slat grille. The sides are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. On the rear, it has a dual-tone bumper and chunky taillamps. The car has a wheelbase of 2,540mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information It will be fueled by a petrol engine

In India, the Citroen C3 is likely to be fueled by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that will generate around 130hp of maximum power. It will be offered with two transmission choices: a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors It has 10.0-inch infotainment panel and smartphone holder on dashboard

The Citroen C3 offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a 1.0-liter glovebox, a 315-liter boot space, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a smartphone holder on the dashboard. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the safety of passengers, it provides multiple airbags, parking sensors, and ABS.

Information Citroen C3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Citroen C3 in India will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen later this year. However, the four-wheeler is likely to be priced at around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom).