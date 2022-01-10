Nissan Magnite and KICKS become costlier in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 10, 2022, 06:53 pm 2 min read

Nissan raises prices of its Magnite and KICKS models

Due to the rising cost of raw materials and disturbed global supply chain, Nissan has raised the prices of its Magnite and KICKS models in India. The Magnite has become costlier by up to Rs. 9,000 and now begins at Rs. 5.76 lakh. Select variants of the KICKS have received a hike of up to Rs. 25,000 and it starts at Rs. 9.5 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

The rising prices of the Nissan cars on our shores this year might result in diminished sales as customers may wait for the costs to go down.

This hike to offset rising input costs is not an isolated incident. Almost all automakers in India including Citroen, MG Motor, Kia Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Hyundai have also hiked the prices of their vehicles this year.

Exteriors The cars have roof rails and alloy wheels

The Nissan Magnite and KICKS have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a window wiper grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, the two cars have a wheelbase of 2,500mm and 2,673mm, respectively.

Interiors The SUVs get five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Nissan Magnite and KICKS have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Performance Multiple petrol engine options are offered

The Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill offered in two tunes: 98.6hp/160Nm and 98.6hp/152Nm. Nissan KICKS runs on a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol unit that churns out 105hp/142Nm. Transmission duties on both the vehicles are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, or a CVT gearbox.

Following the latest price-revision in India, the Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 5.76 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.98 lakh. The KICKS SUV falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 9.5-14.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).