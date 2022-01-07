These MG Motor cars have become costlier in India

These MG Motor cars have become costlier in India

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 12:00 am 3 min read

MG Motor hikes prices of its cars in India

It is the beginning of the year and automobile companies have already started hiking the prices of their cars in India. MG Motor is also among the many brands that have made their offerings costlier. The company has announced a hike of up to Rs. 1.32 lakh for all the models in its portfolio, including the Gloster, Hector, ZS EV, and Astor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Owing to rising input costs and the disturbed global supply chain, almost all automobile companies have announced a price-hike on their vehicles. MG Motor is the latest entrant of the list, which already includes Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, SKODA, and Volvo.

Maruti Suzuki and Mercedes-Benz also announced to increase the prices of their cars from this month but the quantum is yet to be revealed.

Car #1 MG Gloster: Price hiked by up to Rs. 1.32 lakh

The MG Gloster has an octagonal chrome grille, a sculpted bonnet, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights with DRLs. It has a 6/7-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 3-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. The SUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine, which comes in two tunes: 161hp/375Nm and 215hp/480Nm.

Car #2 MG Hector Plus: Price hiked by up to Rs. 56,000

The MG Hector Plus offers a sporty-looking body, a large chrome grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The cabin has up to seven seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, auto climate control, and multiple airbags. It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 141hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that churns out 168hp/350Nm.

Car #3 MG Hector: Price hiked by up to Rs. 55,000

The MG Hector sports a muscular body with a blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof-mounted rear spoiler, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin provides space for five people, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. It is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 141hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 168hp/350Nm.

Car #4 MG ZS EV: Price increased by Rs. 50,000

The MG ZS EV offers a sporty look with a muscular bonnet, chrome grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 17-inch alloy wheels, and projector headlights with DRLs. On the inside, it has a 5-seater cabin, auto climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. The SUV packs an electric motor that makes 141hp/353Nm and delivers a range of 419km thanks to its 44.5kWh battery pack.

Car #5 MG Astor: Price increased by up to Rs. 30,000

The MG Astor features a muscular bonnet, 3D chrome grille, hawk-eye headlamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 17-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it has a 5-seater cabin, an AI-powered personal assistant, a sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. The SUV is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that delivers 108hp/144Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 138hp/220Nm.