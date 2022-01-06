Porsche India launches 718 Cayman and Boxter GTS 4.0 cars

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 08:24 pm 3 min read

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 launched in India

German luxury sports car maker Porsche has launched two new high-performance models, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, in India. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.46 crore (ex-showroom). The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 arrives as a two-door coupe model, while the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is a two-door cabriolet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Porsche is bullish about India's luxury car segment and is fast expanding its portfolio. So far, it has launched the Taycan range, the Macan line-up as well as the Panamera Platinum Edition.

With a top-speed of around 300km/h, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 are aimed at those looking for performance sports cars.

Exteriors The cars ride on 20-inch alloy wheels

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 feature a GTS-specific front apron with large air inlets, black external airblades, and a black front spoiler. The cars come with two individual tailpipes which are made from stainless steel and finished in glossy black shade. They have tinted LED headlamps with LED DRLs and ride on 20-inch satin black alloy wheels.

Interiors They sport a 7.0-inch infotainment system

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 come with a premium Race-Tex microfiber upholstery in the cockpit, Sports Seats Plus, and a GT sports steering wheel. They are equipped with a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Porsche Communication Management (PCM), a 4.6-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, Sport Chrono Package, and an 8-speaker sound system.

Performance They can go from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 are powered by a 3,995cc, naturally-aspirated, six-cylinder flat engine that delivers 394hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a manual gearbox or 430Nm with a 7-speed PDK automatic gearbox. The duo can run from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and have a rated top-speed of 293km/h.

Safety The cars offer Porsche Active Suspension Management

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 offer Porsche Stability Management control, electromechanical power steering, launch control, torque vectoring, active damping system as well as six- and four-piston aluminium brake callipers. They also provide sports suspension with a ride height lowered by 20mm as well as PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) with stiffer anti-roll bars and springs.

Information How much do they cost?

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 is priced at Rs. 1.46 crore, whereas the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.5 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries are expected to begin in the coming weeks.