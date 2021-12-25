Auto New shades for Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street in India

Dec 25, 2021

Suzuki offers new colors for Access 125 and Burgman Street

Japanese automaker Suzuki has introduced new color options for its Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters in India. While the former is now offered in new Glossy Gray and Metallic Dark Greenish Blue shades, the latter is available in the Glossy Gray color option. The two vehicles also get a side stand interlock feature for added safety. However, there are no mechanical changes.

The new-generation Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street were introduced in October last year and have racked up decent sales here. By introducing a new safety feature and color options, the company wants to make the duo even more appealing to buyers. While the former rivals the TVS Jupiter 125, the latter takes on TVS Ntorq 125.

The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street have a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and an indicator-mounted front apron. The scooters pack a full-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and ride on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels. They can store 5 liters and 5.5 liters of fuel, respectively.

The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street draw power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.6hp and a peak torque of 10Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street are equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a CBS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

In India, the Suzuki Access 125 starts at Rs. 74,400 and goes up to Rs. 83,600. On the other hand, the Burgman Street maxi-scooter falls in the price bracket of Rs. 86,100-89,600 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).