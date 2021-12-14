Auto 2023 Genesis G90 sedan packs a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine

2023 Genesis G90 sedan packs a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 14, 2021, 12:51 pm

Genesis reveals interiors and specifications of new G90 sedan

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has revealed the interiors and specifications of the new-generation G90 sedan. It will go on sale in South Korea next year. The car runs on a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine and has a luxurious cabin with several features, including fingerprint authentication, LED ambient lighting, and built-in fragrances. The vehicle also boasts a modern design. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The long-wheelbase version of the new Genesis G90 is expected to arrive in India in the future. Once it makes its way here, the competition in the luxury sedan segment should increase considerably. The vehicle will probably be introduced here as a completely-built unit (CBU). It will go against rivals such as the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Exteriors The car has a clamshell bonnet and 20-inch wheels

Genesis G90 has a sloping roofline, a massive pentagonal grille, a clamshell bonnet, and sleek headlights with the brand's "Two-Line" design. It is flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width taillamp, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end. The standard and Long Wheelbase versions of the G90 have a wheelbase of 3,180mm and 3,370mm, respectively.

Interiors The sedan gets seats with massage facility and electric curtains

The G90 has premium seats with a massage function, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, electric curtains, an air purifier with three fragrance choices, and quilted leather upholstery. It houses a single screen for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel, a 10.2-inch rear touchscreen, and another 8.0-inch tablet housed within the rear seat armrest box. Remote parking, Hands-On Detection, and fingerprint authentication are also offered.

Performance The standard G90 is fueled by a 375hp, 3.5-liter engine

The standard G90 runs on a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 375hp/530Nm, while the Long Wheelbase version is fueled by a 3.5-liter T-GDi mill with an electric supercharger whose power details are yet to be announced. Transmission duties on both variants are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car also gets a predictive air suspension setup.

Information Genesis G90: Pricing and availability

The 2023 Genesis G90 is expected to make its way to dealerships in the US sometime next year. The flagship sedan will carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at $74,995 (around Rs. 57 lakh).