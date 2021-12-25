Auto Kawasaki Z900 arrives in new shade and becomes costlier

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 25, 2021, 02:12 pm

Price-hike and new color for Kawasaki Z900 in India

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has introduced a new shade called Candy Lime Green Type 3 for its Z900 motorbike in India. It joins the existing Metallic Spark Black paintwork. The brand has also announced that it will raise the two-wheeler's price from January 1, 2022. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks aggressive, offers many features, and runs on a BS6-compliant 948cc, inline 4-cylinder engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki Z900 has been on sale in India since September. Its good looks, lots of features, and powerful engine make it appealing to customers here. The introduction of a new color option and price hike is expected to boost the company's revenue to a greater extent. At its price point, the vehicle rivals the BMW F 900 R and Honda CB650R.

Design The bike has split-style seats and a TFT instrument console

The Kawasaki Z900 sits on a high-tensile steel trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT color instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 17 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 212kg.

Information It is powered by a 124hp, 948cc engine

The Kawasaki Z900 draws power from a BS6-compliant 948cc, inline 4-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 123.6hp and a peak torque of 98.6Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets three riding modes

The Kawasaki Z900 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and two power modes. Three riding modes, namely Sport, Rain, and Road, are also available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link unit on the rear end.

Information Kawasaki Z900: Pricing

In India, the Kawasaki Z900 is currently priced at Rs. 8.42 lakh. From January 1, the two-wheeler will become costlier by Rs. 8,000 and shall bear a price tag of Rs. 8.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).