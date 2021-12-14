Auto SKODA starts production of its facelifted KODIAQ SUV in India

Published on Dec 14, 2021

Prior to its launch in India next month, Czech automaker SKODA has commenced the production of the facelifted KODIAQ at its factory in Aurangabad. The four-wheeler flaunts a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with many tech-based features. It will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187.4hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The India-bound 2022 SKODA KODIAQ will be a petrol-only offering and is expected to increase competition in the SUV segment here. Its fresh looks and new features should make it appealing to customers. The four-wheeler is expected to be priced competitively on our shores and will take on rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Exteriors The car sports a butterfly grille and alloy wheels

The facelifted SKODA KODIAQ has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a redesigned bumper, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, "SKODA" lettering, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end of the SUV.

Information It will run on 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ will likely run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187.4hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The mill might be linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle gets a sunroof and ambient lighting

The new SKODA KODIAQ has a 5-seater black and beige-colored cabin, featuring a 12-speaker Canton audio system, 10-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 SKODA KODIAQ in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the SUV is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom).